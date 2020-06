Dennis Rodman does not cut a hair. The former NBA star in the Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and the Chicago Bulls in the last three rings of Michael Jordan has wanted to get wet about what is happening in the United States after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer from Minneapolis.

Rodman has asked the protesters to calm down: “Stop, we are not fucking animals” and recalled the figure of Floyd: “Rest in peace Floyd, I hope this ends and peace reigns in America”.

.