Dennis Rodman and Karl Malone They shone on the NBA court and did so in the wrestling ring.

In the documentary series ‘The Last Dance’ was revived the moment Rodman appeared on WCW in 1998.

The fact of accepting to enter the ring cost him missing a practice and a scolding from Phil Jackson at the time the Finals were playing against the Jazz.

DDP ASKED FOR HELP FROM KARL MALONE

‘The Worm’ teamed up with Hulk Hogan and nWo to sustain a rivalry against Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).

That storyline led them to face off in Bash At The Beach And they didn’t count on DDP having a partner well-known to Dennis: Karl Malone.

The ppv took place after Is Bulls won their sixth NBA championship so there was no problem for both of them to show up in the ring.

Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman faced DDP and Karl Malone in a duel in which both basketball players shone.

With what little they learned from wrestling, the Basketball players imposed conditions, but they did not take the victory.

HULK HOGAN AND ‘RODZILLA’ TAKE THE WIN

In the end, with the help of the nWo, Hollywood Hogan covered DDP to take the win in the tag team match.

Let’s remember that in those years there were Monday Night Wars and the appearance of Rodman and Malone caught the public’s attention.

WCW brought together two completely different hobbies, that of basketball and that of wrestling in one night.

From then on, basketball players they began to appear in WWE, as was the case with Shaquile O´Neil.

Shaq appeared in a Andre the Giant Battle Royal to face Big Show; however, he ruled out becoming a fighter.

As in the case of O’Neil, there are several, but the participation of Rodman and Malone became iconic.

