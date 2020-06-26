The pandemic postponed the actor’s wedding plans Dennis Quaid, who had to delay his link in Hawaii with Laura Savoie, 27 years old. The link was scheduled for April, but as soon as possible, the couple has said « yes, I want ». The actor and the economist have secretly married in Santa Barbara, as they have announced in an exclusive on « People », although the wedding was held on June 2. « It was very beautiful. Love only has one way to surprise you. Just looking into her eyes was the most impressive girlfriend, » revealed the interpreter, 66.