Dennis O'Neil, DC Comics legend loses his life

The comic writer and editor Dennis O’Neil, She lost her life yesterday, June 11 at the age of 81, becoming one of the largest legends DC Comics by natural causes.

Dennis is recognized for writing Batman, Detective Comics and Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight, In addition to also serving as an editor for DC Batman-related comics from 1986 to 2000.

Together with publisher Julius Schwartz and artist Neal Adams O’Neil, he helped Batman get back to his original character and more sinister after the 1960s Batman television series.

The publisher of DC Comics Jim Lee he remembered it in a post on his official account Twitter as your favorite Green Lantern writer to date and an emotional message.

He was one of the first writers whose work and focus on social issues pushed comics to greater respectability and acceptance as an art form. Through his work and mentoring, he influenced generations of writers and artists, « he wrote.

O’Neil was born on May 3, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri, and graduated from St. Louis University, where he studied English literature, writing creative and philosophy.

Started his career in comics at the beginning of the 1960 how assistant of Stan Lee in Marvel and briefly worked at Charlton Comics before being hired at DC Comics in 1968.

While in DC, he managed to work on developing Wonder Woman, Justice League of America and Green Lantern / Green Arrow before starting work on the reinvention of his Batman series.

In the year 1980, he returned for a short time to Marvelwhere did he write for The Amazing Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Daredevil; then he returned to DC in 1986 and continued writing and editing Batman while working at Green Arrow and The Question.

The historian also wrote several television episodes Logan’s Run, Superboy, Batman: The Animated Series and GI Joe: A Real American Hero, in addition to teaching at the School of Visual Arts and authored The DC Guide to Writing.

As if that were not enough, in December 2018, O’Neil was the keynote speaker at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Phoenix, Arizona Presidential Library comic book and social justice event, declared the 25 of May how Dennis O’Neil Day, in 2019.