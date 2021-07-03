Dennis Hauger wins first Formula 3 race in Austria

07/03/2021 at 12:39 CEST

Dennis Hauger He has won the first Formula 3 race in the Austrian Grand Prix after successfully completing a great comeback. The Norwegian started twelfth, he avoided a collision on the track ahead of him in a very bumpy race that had up to four different leaders. His teammate Olli Caldwell finished second, giving a valuable double to Prema and the author of the pole, Logan sargeant (Charouz Racing System), finished third.

Hauger has had a good start, winning five positions. Arthur Leclerc, instead, it has lost four seats, while Frederik Vesti has dropped to the bottom of the grill. The fight for the first position was up to Nannini and Novalak and Sargenat, with Hauger and Caldwell as spectators in fourth and fifth place, until a touch between the first two has changed everything.

GP Austria. Race 1:1.Dennis Hauger Prema 33’39 “140

two.Olli Caldwell Prema +0 “460

3.Logan Sargeant Charouz +3 “092

Four.Victor Martins MP +4 “061

5.Jak Crawford Hitech +4 “743

6.Caio Collet MP +5 “248

7.Jack Doohan Trident +6 “506

8.Matteo Nannini HWA +7 “250

9.Ayumu Iwasa Hitech +7 “593

10.Alexander Smolyar ART +8 “014