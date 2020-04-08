Ron appreciates the humility Lewis shows despite his great successes

Ensures that it is the perfect example that teaches that sacrifices are worthwhile

Ron Dennis has returned to be the protagonist of headlines in Formula 1 for turning to the coronavirus crisis. The Briton, who was instrumental in launching Lewis Hamilton’s career, appreciates the humility that the six-time champion has shown throughout all these years.

When Lewis Hamilton claimed his sixth world title, he immediately received a congratulatory message from Ron Dennis, the man who noticed him when he was still a stranger to karting. Ron then bet on him then and years later, he proved that he was not wrong when in 2008 they won their first world championship together, at McLaren.

“I got a message from Ron and I wanted to thank him again for all the support I have had from him, the fact that he discovered me and always believed in me. Without him, I would not be here,” said Hamilton on last november.

Dennis, who left the world of Formula 1 in 2017, has highlighted the humility of the hexacampeón throughout his career and recalled the great relationship that both maintain, plus a decade after having been at the top of the Great Circus together.

“Lewis has matured a lot over the years, it is what happens with age, but he never forgets. Our relationship is of father and son, you will never forget who helped you, be it your father, the McLaren staff or myself“The former McLaren chief says in statements to Sky Sports.

Dennis highlights Hamilton as an example of success and defends that sacrifices like the ones Hamilton makes every year are worth it. “It has shown the world that you can combine so much with the will to give everything for your sport. He’s done a great job and of course he deserves those titles immensely, “adds Dennis to finish.

