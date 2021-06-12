DENMARK VS FINLAND, EURO 2020, GROUP PHASE, TODAY, JUNE 12

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Denmark vs Finland, in mourning corresponding to the group stage of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Saturday, June 12.

PREVIOUS

Denmark is considered the best of the teams heading into this summer’s tournament. Outside of the great nations, Denmark is the leading contender for Euro glory, with impressive options and an established team.

Furthermore, the Danes have the advantage of playing at home in all three group stage matches, and their fantastic home record makes them a real threat to Belgium. In addition, it is the great favorite to overcome Finland, one of the weakest teams in the competition.

After tough Nations League clashes against England and Belgium at home late last year, the Danes embarked on a five-match win streak at home. During that period, they have scored at least two goals in every game, and have seen the door 18 times.

Denmark will play before Finland in the Parken Stadium at 11:00 hours Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Euro 2020 group stage

DENMARK VS FINLAND Schedules

United States: 11:00 AM (ET) / 09:00 AM (PT)

Mexico: 11:00

Ecuador: 11:00

Colombia: 11:00

Peru: 11:00

Argentina: 12:00

Chile: 11:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

TO WATCH THE FIGHT IN HD CLICK HERE

Show Player