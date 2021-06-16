Denmark vs Belgium: Schedule and where to watch the Euro 2021 match

The second date of Euro 2021 is here and in Group B activity, Denmark Y Belgium They will do the honors at 11:00 o’clock (central time) a meeting that you can follow through the Sky Sports signals.

Denmark She came as one of the aspiring to surprise and found her debut with a drama that has left her without her best player, who remains hospitalized after overcoming cardiac arrest, and a defeat that compromises her options. Belgium, who beat Russia, arrive in a comfortable position.

Belgium comes to the duel after dominating Russia from start to finish and with good news from the infirmary, with the discharge of midfielder Axel Witsel, who has recovered at “express” speed from a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered in January, with Eden Hazard getting better and better physically and with Kevin de Bruyne already training with the group.

The “Red Dynamite” is a question mark, tactically and emotionally. Hjulmand has admitted that replacing Eriksen is impossible and that he will seek a collective solution. This can lead to a change in the system, a 5-3-2 that he has used before, although not in the two games against Belgium, both defeats, in the Nations League.

More rotations are expected in the red devils with respect to Russia, facing a tournament in which Belgium is seen playing quite a few games, and it is possible that the left winger of Atlético de Madrid Yannick Carrasco will start on the bench and Martínez from the entrance on the right to Jéremy Doku.

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach “Due to COVID-19 a game can be delayed; due to cardiac arrest, no” ❌ “It is totally wrong if someone believes that we said we wanted to continue playing” “We feel that they pressured us and put us in a dilemma” # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ib5bYWWWAO – The Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 15, 2021

– Probable lineups:

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjær, Christensen, Mæhle; Delaney, Jensen, Højbjerg; Braithwaite, Wind, Poulsen.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Torghan Hazard; Eden Hazard, Doku and Lukaku.

