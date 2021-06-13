Denmark reports on Christian Eriksen’s health status and delivers a message from the player

Christian Eriksen, the Denmark national player who fainted in the 43rd minute of the Euro Cup match against Finland, remains “stable” in hospital where he was admitted after fainting.

According to the Danish Federation (DBU), this morning they spoke with the Inter Milan player, “who has sent his regards to his teammates.”

“His condition is stable and he continues to be hospitalized for examination,” the DBU said in a statement, specifying that the players and members of the Danish national team have received the usual psychological support in these crisis situations.

“We would like to thank everyone for the sincere greetings to Christian Eriksen from the fans, the players, the royal families of both Denmark and England, international associations, clubs, etc,” he adds.

“We encourage everyone to send their greetings to the Danish Association, where we will ensure that they are passed on to Christian and his family,” the DBU statement concludes.

Eriksen fainted alone when he was about to control a ball on the left wing of the Danish team’s attack. The rapid medical assistance on the lawn itself allowed, after a hard quarter of an hour in which the worst was feared, stabilize him and later he was transferred to a hospital near the Parken stadium, where he must undergo deep medical examinations to try to discover the causes of your fading.

The match was initially suspended by UEFA, but was resumed almost two hours later after the players verified that Eriksen was in good condition and that there was an agreement by all parties involved in the match.

Finland, who made their debut in a great final phase, ended up taking the victory 1-0 with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo in the 59th minute. Denmark had a penalty to level the game, but it was ruined by Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg.

