Denmark refuses to give priority in vaccination to athletes who go to Tokyo

04/28/2021 at 6:55 PM CEST

The Social Democratic Government Danish rejected this Wednesday that athletes from this Nordic country who go to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo have preferential treatment in the vaccination schedule against covid-19.

Denmark expects to complete the vaccination of its adult population in early August, after the start of the Games, set for July 23.

And according to the provisional calendar, the athletes are among the last groups to receive the vaccine, so it is possible that they will not be able to complete the process on time.

Hence, the Danish Olympic Committee asked to make an exception and that the three main right-wing opposition parties presented a motion to ensure preferential treatment, considering that it is a special group.

“As a general rule, I consider that it should be prioritized in the order that the health authorities have established, because if we have to change something and overtake some, others will regress”said Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in a parliamentary debate.

Heunicke was sympathetic to the request of the Olympic Committee, but recalled that athletes are not the only group with “special conditions” that could claim preferential treatment.

“As long as a large group of people have been selected who are waiting to receive the vaccine that can protect them against a serious disease, they are the ones who come first”said the Danish Health Minister.

Denmark has kept the epidemic under control since mid-January, thanks to a strategy of massive tests, test sequencing and tracking, which has allowed it to avoid the third wave and start a reopening of the company since the beginning of April.

The positivity rate has remained stable between 0.2 and 0.5%, as has the number of hospitalized patients.

The good epidemic situation was one of the factors used by the authorities to permanently suspend the AstraZeneca vaccine against covid-19, due to the anomalous cases of thrombosis detected.

That measure caused a delay in the vaccination schedule, which could be delayed by up to three more weeks if the same happens with the Janssen vaccine, whose use is temporarily suspended in Denmark.