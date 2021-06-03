Denmark passes law to send asylum seekers to countries outside the European Union

A protest in favor of welcoming refugees in Denmark. (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Danish Parliament on Thursday approved a controversial law that allows the creation of reception centers abroad where asylum seekers arriving in Denmark would be transferred while their requests are being processed.

The law was approved by 70 votes to 24 and had the support of the Social Democratic Party, which governs in the minority, and all the right-wing opposition forces.

Criticisms of the UN

The legal project has been surrounded by controversy and has generated criticism from several of the left-wing allies of the Executive, the Oenegés and the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR), who have questioned its legality.

“By implementing such a drastic and restrictive change in refugee law, Denmark risks causing a domino effect,” UNHCR’s representative in the Nordic countries, Henrik Nordentoft, recently noted.

The Danish Minister of Integration and Immigration, Mattias Tesfaye, has assured that the reform is legal and that the agreements that Denmark establishes with third countries will respect “the international obligations” of his country. Tesfaye recently admitted that there is still no deal closed and that the Danish authorities are in talks with up to a dozen countries.

A trip to Rwanda surrounded by criticism

Last month, the Danish head of Integration traveled by surprise to Rwanda, where he signed a framework agreement to strengthen cooperation with this country on immigration matters and which opens the door to build a hypothetical reception center there, which provoked harsh criticism from various organizations.

Denmark, which is not part of the common policy of the European Union …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.