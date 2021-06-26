Denmark leaves home to face Wales

AMSTERDAM.

After three emotional matches of the Eurocup in Copenhagen, Denmark will play Wales in a city that Christian Eriksen came to call home.

The Danes meet Wales in the round of 16 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday, a stadium where Eriksen is deeply remembered by Ajax fans as a fine point guard in the midfield from 2010 to 2013 before his transfer to Tottenham.

Denmark lost their first Euro 2020 game to Finland 1-0 after Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest on court and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. The Danes also fell to Belgium before beating Russia 4-1 to finish second in Group B and advance to the elimination rounds.

I think a lot about Christian and how I wish he could experience this. I was looking forward to this summer, it’s a huge dream for Christian, and just knowing he’s not here hurts, ”said Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand.

The Wales helmsman Rob Page praised the way the Danish national team have dealt with the situation, but said his team is only focused on the game.

Obviously the world has taken note of what is going on and the excitement surrounding this, but we cannot get involved in that now. It is work as usual for us and now we have a task to do and we want to go and accomplish it, ”said Page.

While Denmark travels for the first time in a tournament played in 11 European cities, Wales has had a tougher travel schedule. The team settled in Baku, Azerbaijan, where they played their first two games before facing Italy in Rome and traveling to the Netherlands for the round of 16.

