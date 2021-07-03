Denmark, heart and more; in semis of the Euro

BAKU, Azerbaijan.

He lost his first two games, his star suffered a cardiac arrest but Denmark wrote a new page in his fairy tale and will again tread a semifinals of Eurocup thanks to his 2-1 win over Czech Republic in the quarterfinals, at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Danish midfielder Thomas delaney He soon overtook his team with a free header from a corner (5).

Close to rest, Kasper dolberg extended the lead with a shot with his foot at the far post (42).

The gunner Patrik schick he prolonged his great moment and scored the only Czech goal as soon as the second half began (49).

Denmark will return to the semifinals of the top European national team tournament after which it stepped on in 1992, when it was proclaimed champion with its generation nicknamed ‘Danish Dynamite’.

In the final match, which will take place next Wednesday at the London stadium of Wembley, will face England or Ukraine.

The Nordics emerged as the winners of the only quarterfinal match between two teams who know what it is to win the European Championship. The Czechs lifted the trophy in 1976, still as Czechoslovakia and in union with the Slovaks.

Denmark also took revenge for the defeat suffered in the same round of Euro 2004 against the Czechs (3-0).

