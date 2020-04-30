COPENHAGEN, Apr 30 (.) – Denmark, the first country outside Asia to relax its confinement with the coronavirus, said Thursday that the spread of the pathogen has not accelerated since the gradual easing of restrictions began in mid-April.

The Nordic country began reopening kindergartens and schools for children in first through fifth grade two weeks ago, after which hairdressers and other small businesses reactivated on April 20, as the number of infections and deaths declined.

“There is no sign that the COVID-19 epidemic is accelerating,” said the institute responsible for planning against infectious diseases.

The so-called R-rate, which shows the average number of infections a person causes with the virus, has increased slightly in the past two weeks, but is still below 1.0, he said.

Governments around the world aim for the ‘R’ number to be below 1.0, which means that on average each infected person transmits the virus to less than one person, before relaxing confinements.

Germany said Tuesday that its “R-rate” had returned to 1.0 after relaxing confinement last week.

Denmark, which was one of the first European countries to close, has had 452 coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday, while the number of hospitalizations has steadily decreased during the month of April.

“There are no signs that the partial reopening has caused a further spread of the infection,” said Christian Wejse, a scientist in the department of infectious diseases at Aarhus University.

“At least there is no indication that we are heading to another wave. That has been the concern, but I can’t see any of that,” he told ..

(Information from Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; translated by Tomás Cobos)