Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand busts UEFA for resuming the match against Finland

Three days after the experience in Parken by the collapse of Christian eriksen in the match against Finland of the Eurocup, the selector of Denmark Kasper hjulmand he lashed out at UEFA for not allowing them to postpone the match.

Hjulmand believes the right thing to do would have been to send the players home, have shown “compassion”, and spoke of a “lesson to be learned.” “If you have three positives for covid-19, UEFA gives you 48 hours to play. If there is a heart attack, apparently, no,” he said, denouncing a lack of “leadership” to get out of protocol.

The Danish technician assures that the delegate of UEFA excluded the possibility of playing on Monday because Finland plays on Wednesday in St. Petersburg against Russia. But he nevertheless denied that there was any threat of losing the game if they did not come out to play.

Kasper Hjulmand, Denmark coach “Due to COVID-19 a game can be delayed; due to cardiac arrest, no” ❌ “It is totally wrong if someone believes that we said we wanted to continue playing” “We feel that they pressured us and placed us in a dilemma” # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ib5bYWWWAO – The Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) June 15, 2021

Finland, making their debut in a grand finals, ended up taking the win 1-0 with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo in the 59th minute, although Denmark could draw if Højbjerg had not missed a penalty.

Eriksen is not only the star of the team, but also its “heart” and “pulse”, the director of its attack. A player who cannot be “replaced,” in Hjulmand’s words, who is now thinking about how to collectively resolve a determining casualty.

Words from Eriksen to Kasper Hjulmand, Danish coach. “I don’t remember much, I’m more worried about you. How are you doing?” “It’s good to see him smile,” said the coach. pic.twitter.com/ec7uKshMg7 – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 13, 2021

“The journey to Parken will be very emotional, the minutes before starting, it will be a special atmosphere. But when it starts, we will have to focus on playing a soccer game,” summed up a fighter Hjulmand, who remembers that the tournament has not yet taken place. it’s over for Denmark.

