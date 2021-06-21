Denmark clings to its last option

06/20/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

With zero points in his locker after two undeserved defeats and in the middle of a slide of emotions for the drama lived with his star, Christian eriksen, Denmark enters the last day with no other option than to win against a Russia that is worth a draw.

A little over a week ago the “Red Dynamite” I arrived in an atmosphere of euphoria, backed by good numbers (only two defeats in five years) and for the fact of playing a great tournament at home for the first time. Now she is on the edge of the cliff, but if she wins, she can finish even second in her group.

Nothing is understood without him collapse suffered by Eriksen in the 43rd minute against Finland. The game resumed almost two hours later and the Finns, in their only shot on goal, scored against a far superior opponent despite anxiety.

Five days later and in a wild atmosphere, Denmark ate Belgium in an outstanding first part, but ended up giving in to the quality of De Bruyne Y Lukaku. No team shoots more in the entire tournament than Denmark (45 shots), the second with the most balls recovered. But that has not earned him even a point. “Surreal,” said Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand.

The obligation to win and the lesser entity of the rival suggests that Denmark will return to the line of four behind and that the very young Damsgaard, which impressed against Belgium, will continue to “do” Eriksen. The question will be who occupies the position of center forward, Wind or Dolberg. Or if Hjulmand surprise with the extreme Skov Olsen and move the middle to Braithwaite or Poulsen.

The Russians are worth a draw to get into the round of 16 as second, as long as the Finns do not defeat the Belgians. The narrow win against Finland was a relief for the Russian coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, much criticized after falling clearly before the “red devils” on the first day.

For this reason, he is likely to insist on putting the most creative footballers on the team together in the starting eleven: Miranchuk Y Golovin. There are more doubts with the Russian scorer Artiom Dzyuba. He looks tired and without spark at this Euro Cup. The one who seems recovered from his painful fall against the Finns is Mario Fernandes, a vital player in the scheme of Cherchesov. On Saturday he trained with the rest of the group, so he is expected to return to the right back.

The question is whether the Russians will insist on playing with the defensive midfielder. Barinov as third central or Cherchesov will finally get one of his favorites back, Fyodor Kudriashov, who missed the first two games due to an inopportune injury, but is now training normally.

Probable lineups:

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjær, Christensen, Mæhle; Delaney, Damsgaard, Højbjerg; Braithwaite, Wind or Dolberg, Poulsen.

Russia: Saphonov; Mario Fernandes, Dzhikiya, Divéev, Kudriashov or Bárinov, Kuzyáev; Ozdóev, Zobnin; A.Miranchuk, Golovín and Dzyuba.

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA).

Stadium: Parken Stadion (Copenhagen)

Hour: 21.00 (19.00 GMT).