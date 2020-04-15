The good progress of the fight against the coronavirus in Denmark has sparked optimism from the authorities, including the health authorities

AP –

Copenhagen- With many limitations and in a phased manner, Denmark started today reopening of day care centers and schools for students up to fifth grade, within a first phase of lifting the restrictions decreed a month ago against the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The progressive decrease in the number of new infections and deaths in the last two weeks led the Danish Prime Minister, the Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen, to announce before Easter a reopening “controlled” and “prudent” that would start with day care centers and schools, what makes Denmark the first country in the European Union to take that step of those who decided to close them.

Denmark, which has a population of 5.7 million inhabitants, has registered 6,876 cases and 309 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest official figures.

To prevent the situation from worsening significantly again with a multiplication of infections, the authorities have imposed a series of restrictions.

Children, teachers and teachers should wash their hands at least every two hours, and toys and contact points such as taps, toilets, tables, knobs and railings will be disinfected twice a day.

To avoid crowds, many schools have set staggered drop-off times for children at school gates. Students will be divided into small groups keeping the safety distance and the activity will take place outdoors as long as possible.

The measures imposed by the authorities have put a good part of the centers in trouble, and an important part has delayed the reopening several days before the difficulty to comply with the new hygiene and safety regulations.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will reopen Lykkebo School in Valby this morning.

A REOPENING STAGED

According to the Danish Federation of Municipalities, schools were expected to reopen today and day care centers only in half of the country’s towns, while in Copenhagen it is estimated that just over a third will start operating from day one.

The authorities of the capital and of some neighboring municipality have even offered the possibility of releasing from the payment of the nursery (the schools are free) to the parents who agree to take care of their children at home temporarily.

“There is no doubt that it is a difficult task. We all want to return to the day to day that we know, that requires patience and time. But I am convinced that parents, teachers, educators and children can do it by working together,” she wrote today in her account. on the social network Facebook Frederiksen, after visiting a school in the capital.

Along with schools and day care centers, the Danish Government has also opened from now on the possibility that the students of the last year of high school and of health studies linked to critical functions come to the classrooms, although institutes and universities will continue to be closed as a general rule.

POSSIBLE EXTENSION OF THE FIRST PHASE OF REOPENING

The ban on concentrations of more than ten people, the closing of borders to foreigners without a residence permit and the closing of most commercial establishments also lasted before Easter until May 10.

The good evolution of the fight against coronavirus in Denmark, one of the first countries to close borders and schools, has raised the optimism of the authorities, including the health authorities, who are pleased that the rate of people infected by the infected has dropped to 0.6.

The head of the National Institute of Health, Kåre Mølbak, was today convinced that Denmark could maintain a low number of infections and deaths until the appearance of a vaccine against coronavirus without having to get 60% of the population immunized, thanks to the success of social distancing.

The Danish Prime Minister announced yesterday that the positive evolution of the coronavirus in Denmark It will allow other restrictive measures to be lifted in this first phase, which is why it has called the rest of the parliamentary groups to start a negotiation, although without specifying which sectors could be affected.

Various media outlets have speculated that the reopening expand to small shops such as hairdressers or physical therapy clinics, as Norway has already announced, which will also reopen day care centers and schools starting Monday.

Sweden, which follows a softer strategy than the rest of its Nordic neighbors, has not closed them instead at any time, although it does institutes and universities.