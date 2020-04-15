Danish schools began reopening their doors on Wednesday after being closed for a month due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, an . journalist in Copenhagen found.

Denmark, the first European country to reopen nurseries and primary schools, had decreed its closure on March 12 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

However, classes resumed only in half of Danish cities and in 35% of Copenhagen centers.

The rest will open their doors when they finish adapting the premises to the sanitary rules in place to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

In principle, all schools in the country should be open by April 20 at the latest.

The government announced that schools could resume their activity on condition that “distance and hand washing are guaranteed.”

Specifically, schools must organize classes so that there is a distance of two meters between students and organize recess time in small groups.

The decision has been criticized by some parents who launched a petition entitled “My son is not a guinea pig” and which has been signed by some 18,000 people.

“Children can transmit the virus without falling ill,” says the petition.

“Many parents are going to keep their children at home,” said Henrik Wilhelmsen, head of a school in the Nørrebro neighborhood of Copenhagen.

Instead, high schools will be closed until May 10 and students will receive distance courses.

Denmark has currently registered 6,700 covid-19 cases and 299 deaths.