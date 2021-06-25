Denmark and Wales, duel of the possible revelations

06/25/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Came the playoff time. Gone is the time when slips were allowed, now a defeat sends you home. Wales and Denmark They will open the curtain on the round of 16 with a duel between two of the possible disclosures of the tournament.

It is the first time that the danish they reach the crosses in the last 17 years, although everyone remembers the unsuspected triumph of 1992, when they entered the tournament for the defunct Yugoslavia. For its part, Wales wants to repeat the epic of Euro 2016, in which they touched the final, after fall in semifinals against the champion Portugal.

By Eriksen

The team led by Kasper Hjulmand has experienced a real carousel of emotions in what we have of Eurocopa. After overcoming the serious scare of Eriksen, the Danish team seems to have conjured to try to dedicate his good participation to the Inter player.

After fall unfairly on debut against Finland (1-0), they had a good game against Belgium, although it did not help them to score (2-1) either. Finally, they made it to the second round as second in the group, after thrashing on the last day against Russia (1-4) in a display of offensive talent.

This will be the first match outside Copenhagen for Denmark, although 3,854 fans are expected to travel to Amsterdam to cheer on the team.

Repeat success

Nobody expected them in 2016, and few did in 2021. Despite this, the Welsh have slipped back into the knockout phase. In the group stage, they drew in the opening match against Switzerland (1-1), beat Turkey to seal the ranking (0-2) and only lost in the first-place match against Italy (1-0).

Rob Page’s men enter the duel with confidence, and they will maintain the same block that has brought them here. Of course, they will have to rebuild the axis of the rear, since They will have the sensitive loss of Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu, sent off before Italy. They could drop the five line and go to four.

Probable lineups:

Welsh: Ward; Connor Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Ben Davies; Morrell, Allen; Bale, Ramsey, James, Moore.

Selector: Rob Page (GAL).

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjær, Christensen, Vestergaard, Maehle; Delaney, Højbjerg; Braithwaite, Poulsen, Damsgaard.

Selector: Kasper Hjulmand (DIN).

Stadium: Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Referee: Daniel Siebert (ALE)

Hour: 18.00 CET (16.00 GMT).

Incidents: Match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Eurocup.