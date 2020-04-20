The governments of both countries have justified the start of the reopening with the endorsement of the respective health authorities in view of the good evolution of the epidemic

Copenhagen.- Denmark and Norway today they took a new step in social normalization regarding the restrictive measures dictated by the pandemic of coronavirus with the opening of some small businesses, which adds to the resumption of activity in kindergartens and schools.

If last day 15 Denmark was the first country in the European Union to reopen nurseries and schools, for students up to fifth grade, Norway, which is not part of it, did the same today with the nurseries and, within a week, schools will start operating until fourth grade.

The governments of both countries have justified the start of the reopening with the endorsement of the respective health authorities in view of the good evolution of the epidemic, with a continuous decrease in the number of hospital admissions and a rate of infection per infected person of less than one.

As the Danish authorities have done, the Norwegian have imposed a series of rules, such as that children are divided into small groups, spend as much time as possible in open spaces and do not bring toys from home, in addition to extreme hygiene.

CRITICS AND LACK OF SPACE

The measurements of opening gradual increase in day-care centers – it is calculated that only half will operate in Oslo today – and schools have not convinced everyone: some parents have expressed their opposition in social media groups, the most numerous baptized “My son is not going to be a COVID guinea pig -19 “, with almost 30,000 members.

“It is important to open up for the little ones, because we know that they are the least ill. In schools, more adjustments will have to be made. It is also important for the development of children to be with others and receive pedagogical content,” said the Prime Minister today. Norway, Erna Solberg.

Norway maintains its plan to reopen schools for all courses before summer break, while DenmarkAlthough there is no official position, the Federation of Municipalities has warned that it is “unfeasible”, due to the safety and hygiene requirements imposed by the authorities.

In Copenhagen, for example, the municipal government has signed agreements with libraries, other institutions and even the popular Tivoli amusement park to give them spaces that younger students can use temporarily.

DENTISTS, PHYSIOTHERAPY, OPTICS AND PSYCHOLOGISTS

In both countries dentists, psychologists, physiotherapists, opticians and podiatrists, among others, can now resume their activity, and, while in Denmark today they will be able to open hairdressers, masseurs and tattoo artists, in Norway It won’t be for another week.

The reopening of small businesses is fraught with restrictions, ranging from eliminating waiting rooms to limiting the number of customers, extreme hygiene, and wearing masks and other protective material.

In Norway The ban on spending the night in a second residence located in another municipality, issued a month ago to prevent the spread of the virus in the most isolated regions, also ends.

This is a first phase of normalization of economic activity, which could be followed next month by a controlled reopening of bars and restaurants, which in Denmark They only work in food delivery service, and in Norway, with restrictions, in some municipalities.

SLOW AND GRADUAL STANDARDIZATION

The authorities have warned, however, that this is a slow and gradual normalization and that it can be reversed in the event of a very negative evolution, although it is certain that there will be an increase in infections.

“We may be forced to impose new restrictions, it may be necessary to go backwards if the virus gets out of control. It all depends on each other’s behavior: we must be together keeping our distances,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned a few days ago.



At the same time that the reopening is being promoted, both countries have prolonged other measures decreed last month, such as the closing of borders to foreigners without residence permits or the prohibition of concentrations (of ten people in Denmarkof five in Norway).

The Norwegian Government has also announced that it wants to extend for another month the law that gives the Executive special powers to act during the crisis.

And the prospects for a normality similar to the one before the pandemic seem very distant: the Public Health Agency Norway It has taken it for granted that there will be no mass event this year, and its Danish equivalent is even more pessimistic.

“Expect social distancing for at least a year. It may be a year before we can go to a concert or shake hands,” Kåre Mølbak, head of infection at the Danish National Health Institute, said today in a Interview with the newspaper “Berlingske”.

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke, on the other hand, refused to speak of specific dates, although he announced today that Denmark will now test anyone with symptoms of coronavirus.

