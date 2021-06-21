Denmark achieves their pass to the second round of the Euro

COPENHAGEN.

The Denmark’s team reached the round of 16 of the European Championship thanks to its 4-1 win against Russia, which with this defeat is eliminated from the continental tournament, while Finland, who lost 2-0 to BelgiumYou will have to wait to find out if it ranks as one of the best third.

The Danes took a two goal lead, thanks to so many of Mikkel Damsgaard (38) and Yussuf Poulsen (59), but the captain Artem Dzyuba slashed for Russian criminals (70).

Andreas Christensen (79) and Joakim Maehle (82) completed the win which gave the classification to Denmark, second with three points from Group B, which Belgium won with a full 9 units.

This results they also imply the automatic qualification for the round of 16 of another five teams: France, Switzerland, Sweden, Czech Republic and England.

Although having lost the first two matches of the tournament and their captain Christian Eriksen, victim of a heart problem in his debut against Finland, the Danes knew that a win, and especially by more than one goal difference, could qualify them for the second round, provided the Finns did not score against Belgium.

