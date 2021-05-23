Denisse Novoa’s photos before EXATLON

Telemundo Denisse Novoa, Exatlon

Denisse Novoa is one of the most famous faces in EXATLON history. And despite the fact that the Mexican is no longer in the fifth season of the Telemundo reality show, her hundreds of followers and all the history she made on the show’s circuits, make it very difficult for her to forget.

The Veracruz athlete, who was expelled from the competition in the Dominican Republic, has managed to win over the public with her charisma, thanks and talent, not to mention her beauty, admired and praised by her fans.

And although today Denisse looks like a consummate athlete, and there are those who even compare her to models from well-known houses, a few years ago, at the end of her adolescence, the Veracruz woman also enchanted her fans with her style.

Digging a bit in the social networks of the Mexican, who rose to fame in the third season of Exatlón, where she went very far, despite not having been the winner of the competition, we could find several striking photos of Denisse, worthy of collection.

The beautiful photos of the young woman, who was born in Mexico, but who after her parents’ divorce moved to Miami, where she worked in a hotel, show that her beauty and talent have always accompanied her.

The athlete herself has said that there is a before and after in her life, after passing through EXATLON, and without a doubt her photos are also a testament to the changes that the Mexican has had over the years.

From a very young age, Denisse not only became a lover of gymnastics, swimming, soccer, basketball and even golf, but she has also had an adventurous spirit.

That spirit is precisely what has led her to travel to various countries in the world and to know all kinds of places, including Germany, Spain, the United States and the Netherlands, among others, as her photos attest.

After leaving EXATLON, Dennise has dedicated herself to traveling through Mexico, where she has been discovering more the wonders that her beautiful country has to offer.

Here we leave you several of these photo relics, which for many fans of the Mexican who have not rummaged through the Instagram of the spoiled athlete had been almost hidden.

