Denisse Novoa trains with her pet like in EXATLON

Denisse Novoa left EXATLON amid strong rumors that remain unexplained by her, but everything seems to indicate that the Mexican has already managed to overcome the sadness that her expulsion left her.

The “Pantera Novoa” has not only shown, through her social networks, that after her painful exit from the Telemundo show she is dedicated to traveling and enjoying her free time, but she continues with her strict sports training, something where very few can keep up.

This is how the former EXATLON athlete taught it on her official Instagram account, where she revealed that in her last outing to do intense exercise, she decided to take an “athlete” as a company, and the “gentleman” whom she chose for her routine, did not it fully matched. In the end he ended up exhausted, and literally lying on the ground.

The “Pantera Novoa” shared with his followers a couple of photographs of the aforementioned exercise companion, who is called Dante, and who, unlike him, looked very exhausted.

“An afternoon with Mr. Dante. Go to the last photo to see how it ended after 4 hours climbing, descending, running and even a cliff ran out 😂🐶 ”, Denisse commented when talking about the intense circuit she did with her faithful friend Dante, her pet. “#Noaguantoelpaso #husky #pantera #panteranovoa”.

Novoa’s publication touched her loyal followers, who sent messages of encouragement to Dante and incidentally let the Mexican know that they miss her a lot on the reality show.

So far, the Panther still does not release a pledge on his departure from EXATLON, and in a message he shared on networks a couple of weeks ago, he assured that he feels that his expulsion had divine reasons.

“I want to remind you that although sometimes we do not understand why and how things happen at the moment, we know that it is always for our good and because life and God has incredible things planned for us and that they are yet to come. I also want to tell you that I am a faithful believer that everything happens for a reason and I can tell you that my exit from the show was also a cry of life telling me that I had to go back and support my family in some difficult moments (that I did not know being inside and I found out when I left) ”, was the way Denisse faced her departure before her audience.

“And there I understood that life needed me more here. I am calm, because I know that in this season as in the past, I gave everything, but simply life had other plans for me. And always remember that God’s plans are perfect ”, the Mexican concluded in that message, with which many of her followers insisted that she owed them a good response.

