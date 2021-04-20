Denisse Novoa reveals EXATLON end date

Telemundo Denisse Novoa in Exatlon

Denisse Novoa has not stopped generating news since she left the fifth season of Exatlon United States due to an expulsion whose news left all the followers of the Telemundo network’s star competition program speechless.

To this day, much has been said about this expulsion, which resulted in a breach of contract unprecedented in the history of the five seasons of Exatlon, from illicit substances to cell phones among the participants, although nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Live Sessions: More Questions Than Answers

The protagonists of these notorious expulsions are the former participants Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, who since their departure had remained completely silent until recently when both, in their own way, raised their voices. Frank Beltre, for his part, categorically denied everything that has been said on social networks, calling the comments “lies”, and even going so far as to say that there was the possibility of a possible return to the competition program, which has generated everything kind of reactions among fans of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”.

But it was precisely “La Pantera” Denisse Novoa, who without realizing it, would have made several important revelations in his live session through Instagram, one of them would be the duration of the fifth season of Exatlon United States, indicating that The competition would be quite long in terms of duration, and could extend to 8 months, which would imply that there is still a long way to go to know the winners of the tough circuit challenge.

LAST MOMENT- WERE IT APPROPRIATE TO RAISE RATING? THIS IS REVEALED IN EXATLON UNITED STATES2021-04-18T17: 44: 48Z

According to this video, from the profile specialized in Exatlon United States, JacoJRx2, once all the waters are calmer, the competition could be lengthened. Ensuring that the television program has always been destined to last longer than previous seasons, but we did not know its exact duration until the live session of the panther Novoa, who indicated that it will last 8 months, so it would end in the month of September of the year 2021.

Regarding the possible return of Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre, to date there has been no official confirmation on the subject, and both athletes have not addressed the issue on social networks.

Making history

At this point there is no doubt. The fifth season has made history not only for the prizes distributed since its inception, but also for the large number of injured athletes, which in some cases has cost them participation, and of course, for being the first season in which six athletes they are suspended and two expelled for a serious breach of contract.

To date, new reinforcements have been added to the competition that are giving points and accumulating rewards, the competition has been developing very well under the leadership of Frederik Oldenburg, and most likely ushering in a new era of the competition program where the rules are followed and there are much stricter rules when it comes to advancing with new seasons of the successful television format.

Follow Exatlon Now on Facebook

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlón United States

Loading more stories