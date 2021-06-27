Denisse Novoa presents her soul mate: an Exatlon woman

Telemundo Denisse Novoa, former EXATLON contestant, sends a message

Denisse Novoa continues to charm her loyal Instagram followers with posts about her personal life after being kicked out of EXATLON’s fifth season.

And after having dedicated herself body and soul to enjoying endless vacations in several Latin American countries, which have included Mexico and Colombia, the Veracruz woman shared an emotional and affectionate message with which she publicly presented a woman, whom she described as her soulmate.

La “Pantera” Novoa published on her Instagram a series of photographs with the former contestant of the third season of EXATLON Génesis Veliz, with whom she met again on her trip to Colombia, and with whom she toured beautiful places in the coffee-growing country.

“Found it, yes. We have many things in common. His madness is very similar to mine. We agree on the way of thinking. Also in ideas. I have no doubt: she is my soul mate “, Denisse Novoa commented in her publication, where she overflowed with praise for the Venezuelan athlete.

Play

There is this panther Denisse Novoa | Exatlón USA # 3 Chapter 24 Exatlón United States – Exatlón USA # 3 Exatlón is a high performance sports competition where participants test their strength, intelligence and courage to become the absolute winner. FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY 7 / 6C ELIMINATION SUNDAYS by TELEMUNDO Visit our OFFICIAL SITE! telemundo.com/exatlon exatlon.com FOLLOW US ON OUR SOCIAL NETWORKS: facebook.com/exatlonestadosunidos instagram.com/ExatlonEstadosunidos twitter.com/ExatlonTVEEUU…2019-09-17T05:00:02Z

Despite the enormous love that Denisse declared for Genesis, she clarified that her feeling towards her is one of brotherhood.

“But my soulmate of friendship. My best friend, my sister, my accomplice! ”Added the“ Panther ”.

The images shared by the ex-contestant of the fifth season of EXATLON enchanted her loyal fans, and in them not only are both athletes showing off the famous Colombian ponchos, but they also gave “taco de ojos” posing in colorful swimsuits.

Play

Exatlón USA # 3 Chapter 6 Exatlón is a high performance sports competition where participants test their strength, intelligence and courage to become the absolute winner. FROM MONDAY TO FRIDAY 7 / 6C ELIMINATION SUNDAYS by TELEMUNDO Visit our OFFICIAL SITE! telemundo.com/exatlon exatlon.com FOLLOW US ON OUR SOCIAL NETWORKS: facebook.com/exatlonestadosunidos instagram.com/ExatlonEstadosunidos twitter.com/ExatlonTVEEUU DON’T FORGET TO FOLLOW US ON OUR… 2019-08-26T07: 39: 18Z

“For a life of adventure together !! 👯‍♀️🇻🇪🇲🇽 (Give her swipe to the end to see her giving her all in Bogotá 😂) #Aguja #Pantera #bestfriend #miami #mexico #venezuela “, added” Pantera “Novoa, referring to a funny video in the that Aguja Veliz can be seen dancing with great grace and having a great time with Denisse.

The ex-Venezuelan contestant of EXATLON also reacted to the publication of her friend Denisse, with the same affection and dedicated a beautiful message to her.

“I don’t believe how lucky I am (we are) to have us in this life. Thank you life, thank you 2019 for giving me friendship, the most beautiful brotherhood of all ❤️ I love you very much! “, Said Genesis, who also shared photos of his trip with the” Pantera Novoa “in his networks.

“The whole Caribbean Sea watching your waist 👙🌊🌴”, was the comment with which Génesis, who competed in EXATLON in 2019, accompanied the striking photo in a bikini.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories