Denisse Novoa makes a revelation that many expected

Denisse, the “Pantera” Novoa, not only stole the hearts and affections of thousands of viewers who follow the EXATLON United States competition with great passion, from which she was eliminated a couple of months ago, but has also been become an influencer with your messages on social networks.

And this time, the former participant of the Univisión reality show, used her Instagram account to make a revelation that many were waiting for.

The Mexican athlete, who is very active in her social networks, decided to reveal to her fans a couple of key tips to achieve success

The Veracruz, who is based in the city of Miami, opened her heart and mentioned that although sometimes things do not seem rosy, there is a golden rule that makes the difference.

“It is important to know that not every day / week you are going to feel or see your 100%, but the important thing is to have the discipline so that even on those days you continue to contribute your bit to achieve your goal … be it exercise , business, etc. ”, commented the Mexican athlete, echoing how indispensable discipline is in achieving any achievement.

In her personal revelation, Denisse Novoa emphasized that precisely the most difficult moments are those that mark the path to success, while emphasizing that to stay well, it is necessary to pamper the body with good rest.

“Those are the days that make the difference. And the most important thing … listen to your body and rest … sleep your eight hours that, believe it or not … is the most important thing 🙌🏼🤍 ”, added the reality TV star. “#Pantera #Miami #bigthingscoming #discipline #madeinMexico”.

After his statement in networks about the attitude to be maintained in the midst of adversity, Denisse’s fans not only appreciated the good advice, but also agreed that discipline is noticeable in everything the “Pantera” does, even in what it looks like.

“Very true but those absss always go 100% friend 🔥”, “Always forward and giving the best”, “So beautiful, words full of wisdom and a lot of LOVE”, and “Overcoming new limits”, were some of the messages with which several fans of the athlete reacted.

“Always discipline🙌🔥👏”, “Always ready and full of attitude ✴️✴️” and “what good advice”, commented other loyal fans of Denisse.

