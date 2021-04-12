Telemundo Denisse Novoa returns for the rematch to Exatlon USA.

There is no doubt that week 11 of the Exatlon United States competition program has been a particularly controversial one. Although different rumors would have anticipated what was coming, the now former participants Denisse Novoa – from Team Contendientes – and Frank Beltre – from Team Famosos – would be expelled from the competition for having committed a serious offense that resulted in breach of the contract they signed to start of the competition.

Along with Denisse and Frank, there are other athletes who received a three-day suspension. They are: Rafael Soriano, Ana Parra, Eric Alejandro “Showtime”, Octavio “Tavo” Gonzalez, Norma Palafox and Nathalia Sánchez. Although beyond an official statement from Telemundo that he shared with us a couple of days ago, there has been no comment from the athletes involved but that could change very soon.

Denisse Novoa is ready to talk. Will she tell it all?

Denisse Novoa’s situation has caused much discomfort among fans of the competition show because since her first run in the second season, Novoa quickly became one of the favorites for her sporting prowess and striking blue eyes that gave her the name of “ the panther ”, a nickname that suits him very well also because of the precision he shows when making a circuit.

When the information of his expulsion was leaked, Denisse remained silent, only posting a message through his Instagram profile that, without saying anything, said everything his fans expected. Accompanied by a beautiful photo, the text read: “Never let the ignorance or negativity of others discourage you and cloud your own sun. People will judge, they will try to stop you and they will doubt you, but as long as you stay true to yourself, your purpose and your truth, everything else will settle. Always trust the process. “

The messages of support for “La Pantera” did not wait: “Go ahead and only you know the truth of what happened and they have not yet said, many rumors but you continue with a firm step forward and follow your dreams …. We all love you panther 💙💙💙💙💙 ”was the message of a follower who was joined by thousands of others in favor of the Mexican athlete.

But the enigmatic silence of the panther is over, we suppose waiting for his expulsion to appear on television screens, but once the audience witnessed what happened, Denisse Novoa spoke through the stories of his profile on Instagram and was deeply grateful and also ready to tell everything:

As part of the gratitude that Denisse showed, she assured that she owes a clear and sincere explanation to all her followers about what happened, and indicated that next Thursday, April 15, she will do a live session through Instagram, where she will tell everyone. the reasons that led to her abrupt expulsion from Exatlon United States, being one of the favorite participants in the history of the television program.

