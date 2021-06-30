Denisse Novoa is giving something to talk about with this photo

Telemundo The photo of Denisse Novoa that is giving something to talk about

Denisse Novoa proved to honor her nickname “La Pantera” on a physical level, during her time at EXATLON, from where she was expelled a couple of months ago, and now she is giving something to talk about on account of a photograph in which she literally looks like a feline.

The young Mexican, who since leaving the Telemundo reality show has concentrated on traveling through Mexico and South America, recharging energy and “being reborn”, as she has described it herself, through her publications, has delighted her faithful followers with their most recent posting.

The Veracruz woman posted on her Instagram account a photograph, worthy of a modeling catalog, where not only does she look simply spectacular, but she also showed off an intense makeup that gave more vivacity and strength to her huge and famous light eyes, with a literal look panther.

In the photograph, which already has more than 8,000 “Likes”, Denisse can be seen staring at the camera, with huge and thick eyelashes, which looks like the image of a brand of eyelashes, mascara or mascara.

The deep black outline in his eyes also made the photo, which has a tearing effect, even more impressive.

The former participant of the fifth season of EXATLON accompanied her image with a message in which she made a question that sounded like a riddle.

“Question would be: How many kisses are left in eyes that see a mouth? 💫💋 “, the Mexican commented on her social network, giving recognition to those who were behind her striking million-dollar look. “📸 @roccohedez, 💄 @ norymarmua📍 @artketingstudios,” Denisse commented.

The comments from his fans did not wait and the praise rained down immediately.

“Quite a panther”, “Wow what a beautiful beautiful look”, “Goddess”, “woow”, “Guaperrrima” and “WHAT A QUEEEEE !!!! But what a thing is this so divine !!!! “, were some of the messages generated by the beautiful photo of Denisse.

And as a “bonus”, “La Pantera Novoa added to the aforementioned photo, another where she showed off her fleshy lips and one more where she showed a moment in the makeup process, which were applauded.

Earlier this month, “La Pantera” had enchanted his fans with a photograph in which his eyes stole the show, with which he took the opportunity to send a beautiful inspirational message.

“Send the message. They steal the kiss. Get the tattoo. Travel alone. Travel accompanied. Read the book. Say I love you. Fall in love All yes, now, today. Life is short and time does not return ”, commented the former EXATLON at that time.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories