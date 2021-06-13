Denisse Novoa has a hidden tattoo on her body

Telemundo Denisse Novoa shows a hidden detail on her body

The fifth edition of EXATLON continues at full speed with a lot of surprises and emotions, among the athletes of the reds and blues, who do not stop measuring forces and dodging adversities to show who is the best of the Telemundo competition.

And very far from the paradisiacal landscapes of the Dominican Republic, and after having taken a well-deserved and long vacation in paradisiacal places in Mexico, the ex-contestant of EXATLON, Denisse Novoa, considered one of the darlings of the public, does not stop pampering her faithful followers with all kinds of photographs.

And although the Veracruz athlete has been sharing images of her slim and toned figure for years, there is a detail in her body that for many remained hidden and that has stolen the glances of some of her most observant fans.

After the most recent publication of the “Pantera Novoa” on her Instagram account, the athlete revealed that she is back in Miami, where she took a little getaway to the beach. There, she took a couple of photos in a striking bikini that she shared, and that revealed a particularity of the young woman, at the height of her pelvis and one of her legs.

In the photographs, which we share here, you can see the tattoo of what appears to be a word in italics or a kind of key, in black ink.

The rather subtle body print has greatly enchanted fans of “the Panther” who have noticed the tattoo, although many others had not even seen it.

The beautiful Denisse made no mention of her body inscription in her message, in which she said: “I am the radio and you are my world hit 🔥 # beach #pantera #panternovoa #miami”, in what some sounded like a phrase with a specific recipient.

In other recent photographs of Denisse Novoa, related to her trip to Tulúm, Mexico, after her high-profile expulsion from EXATLON, also in flashy swimsuits, the hidden tattoo can be seen.

“The sixth and last photo is me after every time I ask to take photos 😂” already a lot of pictures 😳 “who else like that? Hahaha, which of the 6 is your favorite? ”Denisse commented on those images, in which she also confessed to being addicted to the photographs that her almost 300,000 Instagram followers love so much.

The question that many are asking today is what is the hidden tattoo that Denisse has been showing, that comparing photos of recent times, it seems to have not been before, as shown in other images that you can see here. It is about a word? Is it a key? Or what is it? …

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories