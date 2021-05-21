Denisse Novoa from Exatlon with a shark

Telemundo EXATLON: What happened to Denisse Novoa with a shark in Playa del Carmen?

Denisse Novoa is no longer in EXATLON, from where she was expelled for breach of contract more than a month ago, but outside the Telemundo program, the Mexican continues to demonstrate her strength and courage.

And it is that in a fact that made more than one hair stand on end, the talented Mexican athlete dared to swim next to a shark, without any fear and, like a whole fish in water.

This was shown by the “Pantera Novoa”, through his Instagram account, where he posted a couple of images of his most recent daring.

“Mommy, what do you want? Your shark came here 🦈😂 What do you prefer? Swim with 🦈 or 🐬 ?? ”, was the funny comment with which Denisse Novoa accompanied her striking publication.

Denisse not only swam next to the shark, but also took the opportunity to wear a yellow bikini, part of the collection of swimsuits that she likes so much, from the @oneoneswimwear brand.

The photos of the former participant of the fifth season of EXATLON caused a sensation among her fans, causing her to achieve more than 7,500 “likes” and dozens of comments in a few hours.

Among the messages that the fans of the Mexican shared on the social network of the Veracruz, there were from those who were ready to follow in her footsteps and embark on the same adventure of swimming with sharks, to those who openly showed their fear and said that without a doubt they would prefer to go into a pond with dolphins.

“Omg 😳 my Panther how scary 😬 I prefer the dolphin 🐬 😍💙”, “How scary 🙀”, “WOW exciting adventure just like life ..”, and “Wao what a beautiful image ❤️❤️❤️❤️”, were some of the comments generated by Denisse’s audacity.

“I would like to be that shark to swim by your side and be able to contemplate your beauty as a lady that you are,” said a flirtatious fan, while another added: “I’m not CRAZY with a shark 🦈 @denisse_novoa !!!! I swam better with a 🐬 !!! They are the best friends in the ocean 🌊 of the human being ”.

Denisse was very pleased with her new challenge and let it be known that the images were captured in the paradisiac Playa del Carmen, in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Since Denisse left EXATLON, she has chosen not to talk about the exact reasons that triggered her expulsion, and has dedicated herself to traveling and enjoying life.

