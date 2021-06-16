Denisse Novoa, from Exatlon, went to live in Colombia?

Telemundo EXATLON: Denisse Novoa escaped to Colombia

Denisse Novoa was expelled from EXATLON for reasons that still remain unclear, and while there are followers who insist on asking for the Mexican to return to the show, which would be about to end between July and August, the athlete seems to have closed that page long ago.

And after having taken a long vacation to paradisiacal regions of Mexico, such as Tulum, and having returned to Miami in what seems to be an attempt to continue pursuing her acting career, Pantera Novoa embarked on a new adventure. This time, the nice woman from Veracruz packed her bags and went to Colombia, where she is currently.

This was announced by Denisse Novoa herself, who through her Instagram account shared a couple of messages and photographs of what her trip through the beautiful South American country has been.

Immediately, and as a result of the message that she accompanied with one of her photos, the fans of the Mexican woman wondered if the former EXATLON contestant went to Colombia to live, or went to do a casting of a new project, as far as she could. be a new beginning for her.

“REBORN 🇨🇴📍 Bogotá, Colombia”, was the phrase with which Denisse posted a photograph on her Instagram, in which she appears smiling, posing next to a mural with the word that motivated her publication. “#Bogota #Colombia #travel #pantera #explore #wanderlust”.

The posting of Pantera Novoa unleashed dozens of comments, in which her fans expressed their best wishes, praised how good she looks and there were many who let her know that they miss not seeing her again on EXATLON.

“Beautiful”, “you look divine”, “we love you”, “enjoy Colombia” and “we miss you” were some of the comments the young woman received.

Later Denisse shared another photograph next to a Colombian palenquera, and there she took the opportunity to make a nice reflection, where she reaffirmed that she is in a process of transformation.

“You think you are taking a little trip, but what we don’t know is that trips are what they do to us. To travel is to live! ✈️ ♥ ️ Here I was walking through El Mercado de las Pulgas in the streets of Usaquén, Bogotá 🇨🇴 ”, said the athlete.

Denisse also enchanted her fans with a video of a Colombian boy moving with great grace, which drew applause.

“Video 1 POV: what it provokes me to do when I see my crush. Video 2 POV: your crush is passing normal current. Me: Hahaha, what caption would you put on the videos? ”Added the Mexican.

A few days ago Denisse became a topic of conversation on her social networks, after sharing several photos, in which she boasted of a tattoo next to her leg, which many still cannot decipher.

