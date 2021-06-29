Denisse Novoa from Exatlon is a lesbian?

Telemundo Fans of Denisse Novoa ask her if she is a lesbian

Since Denisse Novoa was expelled from the fifth season of EXATLON, she has been the subject of constant conversation on social media, due to the reasons that triggered her departure from the Telemundo reality show.

Fans have also talked a lot about the trips that the Mexican has made after returning home.

But this time, due to a couple of publications that the Veracruz woman herself shared on networks, she herself has unleashed all kinds of comments and questions related to her sexual orientation and her love life.

Denisse Novoa posted a couple of photographs with her best friend, who is also a former contestant on the third season of EXATLON, and suspicions became the order of the day, even more so when Denisse referred to the young athlete, with whom he escaped for a walk in Colombia, like his perfect match.

The “Pantera” Novoa published an affectionate message where he introduced Génesis Veliz, as his soul mate.

“Found it, yes. We have many things in common. His madness is very similar to mine. We agree on the way of thinking. Also in ideas. I have no doubt: she is my soul mate “, said the former participant of the fifth edition of EXATLON. “But my soulmate of friendship. My best friend, my sister, my accomplice!… For a life of adventure together !! 👯‍♀️🇻🇪🇲🇽 ”.

Although the constant of the athletes’ fans was to launch messages in which they expressed how beautiful they look and applauded their beautiful friendship, there were also those who declared themselves confused by the closeness of the athletes and had no qualms about asking openly if between them two there is more than a friendship.

“Are they girlfriends? Awwwww !!!!, “Is that they give it together”, “Are you a lesbian?” and “they look more like a couple than anything else” were some of the messages generated by Denisse’s beautiful publication.

“Your partner is cute …”, commented another fan, assuming that between the young women, who are only friends, there would be some kind of courtship.

“And how long have they known each other?”, “They look very happy together” and “What do their tattoos mean” were other comments with which the followers of the Mexican and the Venezuelan reacted to her publication.

Génesis Veliz, for her part, also caused the same effect on her networks, due to the publication of several photos on the same sites that she visited with Denisse and her affectionate message, which although it was clear that her feeling is one of brotherhood, it still made many speculate.

“I don’t believe how lucky I am (we are) to have us in this life. Thank you life, thank you 2019 for giving me friendship, the most beautiful brotherhood of all ❤️ I love you very much! ”, Said Genesis.

The Venezuelan also added a publication in which a hand of hers is appreciated next to Denisse Novoa’s, snapping their fingers and showing the landscapes they visited on their beautiful vacations, where her message tried to clarify any doubts showing that between her and the “Pantera What there is is a great friendship, and nothing more.

“This is a sign for you to go on a trip with your best friend … .. make it millions more @denisse_novoa”, said Aguja Veliz, but one of her fans went further in questioning the status of her relationship with the Mexican and asked: “Are they wives?”

So far neither Denisse nor Génesis have referred to the comments that triggered their posts.

