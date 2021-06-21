Denisse Novoa asks her fans for help: What does the ex-EXATLON athlete need?

Telemundo Denisse Novoa asks her fans for help: What does the former EXATLON athlete need?

Denisse Novoa clarified the doubt that she generated a few days ago by publishing her photographs in different parts of Colombia, and showed that it is not a plan to move to the beautiful country of Shakira and Carlos Vives, but that she is dedicated to enjoying some very long vacation, something that began a few days after being expelled from EXATLON.

And it is that in a new comment, published from the famous Piedra del Peñol, in Guatapé, Antioquia, the ex-contestant of EXATLON, confessed that she wants to continue in her adventure plan through several countries, and revealed that although initially she had thought of flying away from the continent, has now changed its intention and wants to continue touring the southern countries of the hemisphere.

“The truth is I never thought much about traveling to South America, I always wanted to travel and get to know the places as far away as possible, with languages ​​different from mine, different cultures, etc. … But lately I have been very interested in getting to know all the countries of South America! “, Commented” la Pantera “, who looked very pretty with a typical Colombian ruana, some glasses and a hat.

And showing once again that for her, her loyal followers are very important, the Mexican asked her fans for help and called on them to advise her on what other places in South America she should put on her agenda as her next destinations. But Denisse Novoa not only asked for help on the site to visit but even went further and urged her fans to tell her who her companion should be.

“Where do you think my next destination should be and with whom !? 🌎🛫 ”, asked the former participant of the Telemundo reality show. “#Travel #travelingpanther #wanderlust #explore #Colombia #medellin #Guatape #pantera”.

The comments of his followers, who this time came to the aid of the “Pantera”, with their best recommendations, were ready to give him suggestions.

“Peru, visit Peru, it is not to be missed”, said a fan of the Veracruz athlete, while another commented: “Enjoy Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Brazil…. they are beautiful countries ”. Yet another joined the list of counselors and wrote: “Ecuador would be great.”

There was even that follower who showed that he is not one of the best in geography, because when Denisse asked about recommended destinations in South America, he replied: “Dubai Panterita”.

Another follower wanted to emphasize Denisse’s question about who she should go to on her next trip and assured: “ENJOY THE COUNTRIES AND IF YOU HAVE WITH WHO YOU WILL KNOW BETTER, 😂👍💯”.

Since Denisse Novoa was expelled from EXATLON, in the middle of a strong and notorious controversy of which until now the truth that motivated that decision of the production is not known, beyond knowing that they did not comply with the terms of their contract, the Mexican has had a walk. First for the Mexican beauties, then for the beaches of Miami and now for Colombia.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories