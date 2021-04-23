Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltren fans claim the truth

Telemundo Fans of Frank Beltre and Denisse Novoa enrage in networks: They claim the truth

It has been several days since Denisse Novoa and Frank Beltre appeared for the only time on their social networks after their expulsion from EXATLON in what seemed to be an opportunity to “show their faces” to their loyal fans. But neither of the two former contestants tackled head-on what was behind their exit from EXATLON, leaving many followers of the Telemundo program frustrated and even confused.

And although “La Pantera” and the former American football player have had a battalion of supporters who respect their decision to keep total silence about their departure from EXATLÓN, there are others who have begun to lose their patience and visibly upset they demand Denisse and Frank tell the truth.

This is what the enraged fans have shown, through direct messages that they have shared in the publications that the two expelled ex-contestants have on their Instagram account.

The most furious claim Denisse and Beltre not to be honest and clear with those who have supported them so much, and there are even those who insist on affirming that this whole situation has turned into a circus where both athletes would only be looking to gain popularity and the program raiting.

Denisse Novoa talks about her EXPULSION FROM Exatlon United States Denisse who was expelled from this season of Exatlon USA reveals everything that happened in the season and why it is the reason for her expulsion with beltran. #Telemundo #ExatlonEEUU # DenisseNovoa2021-04-16T22: 07: 31Z

In the social networks of the 24-year-old Mexican, her fans have expressed themselves with phrases that reflect their enormous annoyance, which until now have not caused any effect on the athlete, as she continues to opt for the law of silence. In addition, some criticize the young woman for making sentences in which she mentions God, as the one in charge of having removed her from the show, without making any reference to the rumors of illegal substances and cell phones, which it is said would have motivated the exit.

“So much waiting to say nothing … and so they want the support of the public?”, “They do not say anything and this they put God and that he is a faithful believer, and that for his family. Without a doubt it is one of the best, but it does not say anything “,” for smoking marijuana they ran them !!! That’s why she was faster than all…. I was flying ”, were some of the messages from annoying fans who claim to know what really happened to be removed from the program.

“He no longer wanted to give himself reiting. But she doesn’t want to talk, because she’s in demand… no plans or anything… they brought her out that is different ”,“ What really happened? I stopped watching Exatlon “and” I saw it in its entirety and I know that Exatlon will not allow you to tell the truth, “commented other netizens.

And in Frank Beltre’s land of networks, the picture is very similar. Fans of the Dominican also challenge him to be honest and stop playing games, and they do not hide their discomfort at his behavior. The call is to be honest and tell what happened with his expulsion.

“What happened to tell your truth?” “Beltre, there is no money in the world, let him buy DIGNITY !!! Leave the circus now 🎪😡😡😡 ”and“ Young Beltré, you are Dominican like me, we admire you, but remember that we say to bread bread and wine wine. There is a reality, you and Novoa are expelled. And there is a why and an answer… And if they are not going to say why the expulsion, then not live ”, commented followers of the athlete.

“Beltré when you have the opportunity to speak the truth, speak it without fear. As a Dominican I tell you that it is the best. I know the ranch where the athletes are and you were there, not only you but also those from Mexico. I’m sure you’re free of all that, but we have to clarify “and” Honestly since they took it out I stopped watching exatlon … I had never seen so much stupid things in one season. So much goes in and out… likewise happened with @mackroesch and the truth of what happened was not told ”, added two followers who claim the truth.

Despite the desperate calls from fans for Beltre to speak, the former contestant, who hinted that he has a chance to return to the show, has still not spilled the beans.

Exatlon United States Now Same ↓

More Exatlon United States

Loading more stories