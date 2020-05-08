Brazilian singer Denisse de Kalafe will offer a concert this afternoon as a tribute to the medical and cleaning staff working to cope with the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

In the same way, she will sing on May 10, as is tradition with her, to celebrate moms in her day, this time with a variant of her flagship song, Lady, which she will interpret in another language.

“Today I do a live at one in the afternoon and it is going to be a tribute to all the nurses and doctors, to all the people who have continued in the home delivery services and to all the people who have had to do the services cleaning, but especially nurses and doctors who work in deplorable conditions “, he told Notimex via telephone from Holbox Island, Quintana Roo, where he has lived for several years.

On May 10, Denisse will offer some mini-concerts, the first at 10 in the morning, and later at 12:00, 18:30 and 21:30, this through his Facebook account: “I am going to make four outings They are not going to do laps, but it is better to make short ones and many, so that people find their best schedule.

“I do not know how long they last, what is born from the soul, from the heart, that is the good thing about this methodology, of this new way of communicating, you do not depend on a record label, a director, a promoter, nobody is going to pressure you, people just prefer you, this is magical, fantastic and wonderful, “he said.

The singer-songwriter spoke of a surprise that she has prepared for these presentations, specifically with her emblematic theme Señora, Señora: “In this concert I’m going to sing it in Mayan, even if it’s a little bit, because I still don’t dare to sing it all,” he said.

He also explained that the island of Holbox, where he has lived for three years, is closed and that there are only the natives of the place, that the safety and health measures are extreme and that they have not registered any case of COVID-19.

He also shared that in this running of the bulls his creativity increased and he is preparing a new record material: “This has been the wonderful part of this closure, it has given me all the time to create a new internal clock. This has made me return to music in a lightning and fascinating way”.

“I am with a very strong creative capacity, so much so that I am going to end up making a production that will be called ‘Quarantine’, with the songs that I have written in this period,” he concluded.

GC

.