Mexico.- The Brazilian singer Denisse de Kalafe managed to carry out her virtual concert in honor of all the medical personnel who are fighting against the coronavirus (Covid-19), this despite the problems she had with the Internet, since the transmission was made from Holbox Island, where he has lived for years.

To the wonderful nurses and the incredible doctors who are fighting right now for all of us to be well, I am going to sing a happy song, ”he said before interpreting The Affair, his new song that was written during the quarantine.

“It seems that Mr. Internet does not let us work well, there is a lot of air in Holbox, but we are going to try and he took the opportunity to make my request to the telephone company to solve this problem for us,” he said, noting the flaws in his network.

The dedication concert lasted more than forty minutes, where he announced the changes he made to his emblematic theme “Lady, Lady”, on Mother’s Day, as it adapted it to the current situation, hard times due to the pandemic by the virus spread in the city of Wuhan, China.

The singer-songwriter also took advantage of the space to dedicate an emotional message to the mothers of the family: “I want to say to all the mothers, who have been the mainstay of this pandemic, who have had to cook tomorrow, afternoon and night and who have maintained the union I send you all my love and respect. For all those heroic moms, I asked my mom for permission to change the lyrics of ‘Señora Señora’ a little. “

To you who join us as a family in any quarantine, Your name is a common name like daisies, always taking care of all of the COVID-19, and to not make so much boast, there are no viruses that can with them, their name is all the mothers, “he intoned for the new version of the song.

In addition, he revealed that the launch of the new music is just around the corner, since the theme he wrote in Holbox will premiere soon. And he thanked the people who made it possible for his piano to arrive in the midst of the pandemic, since it has helped him a lot in confinement.

Finally, he explained that he will have four appearances on May 10 to celebrate moms and announced that he will sing in May a part of his emblematic song “Señora, Señora”, which is placed as the favorite song of many to dedicate to their mothers in this special day.

It may interest you:

The story behind Lady, Lady of Denisse de Kalafe

Denisse de Kalafe thinks of the wedding of Verónica Castro and Yolanda

Marjorie de Sousa with beautiful dress sings the mornings to the Virgin

.