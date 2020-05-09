The Brazilian singer fulfilled the virtual concert dedicated to the medical personnel who are giving the fight against COVID-19, this despite the internet problems she had, since the transmission was made from the island of Holbox, where she has lived for three years. years.

“To the wonderful nurses and the incredible doctors who are fighting at the moment so that we are all well, I am going to sing a happy song,” he said as a preamble to interpret The Affair, a theme that he released and that belongs to the Quarantine collection. , who composes from confinement.

“It seems that Mr. Internet does not let us work well, there is a lot of air in Holbox, but we are going to try and he took the opportunity to make my request to the telephone company to solve this problem for us,” he said in one of his comments.

During the concert that lasted 40 minutes, the singer-songwriter announced the changes she made to her emblematic song Señora Señora, which she performs every May 10 and which now adapted to the circumstances derived from COVID-19.

“I want to say to all the mothers, who have been the mainstay of this pandemic, who have had to cook tomorrow, afternoon and night and who have maintained the family union to you I send all my love and respect. For all those heroic mothers, I asked my mom for permission to change the lyrics of ‘Señora Señora’ a little, “she said before singing the song.

“To you who unite us as a family in any quarantine, Your name is a common name like daisies, always taking care of all of us at COVID-19, and so as not to boast so much, there are no viruses that can with them, their name is everyone mothers, “he intoned, to the liking of the 200 netizens who connected to his Facebook page.

“It is wonderful to imagine your applause, I will think that all those little hearts that explode are applause, thank you,” he said.

Although most of the time the Brazilian talked more with her audience, there were two songs that she interpreted with great passion, Alma corazón y vida and Desde mi palco.

He also took the opportunity to report the release of new music: “I am going to release the song I wrote to Holbox and I take this opportunity to thank all the people who made it possible for my piano to arrive in the midst of the pandemic,” he said.

Finally, he recalled that on May 10 he will have four appearances to celebrate moms and announced that he will sing in Mayan part of his flagship theme.

