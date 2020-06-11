The column, published in The Washington Post, affirmed that the president’s thought-out and calibrated political strategy is based on “divide to win. Identify the adversary to destroy him. Polarize to consolidate power ”(Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuaroscuro)

The Mexican political scientist and writer Denise Dresser affirmed this Wednesday that the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, every day choose an enemy “and attack him”: From scientists and doctors to technicians and women victims of violence, in addition to inventing plots against them.

Dresser described the president as a fighting person and a boxer when you say pacifist and humanist, affirming as a last proof the presentation of the document of the Broad Opponent Block (BOA), which would seek to displace Morena in the elections of 2021 and remove López Obrador from the presidency through the revocation of mandate in 2022.

In addition, he compared the polarizing plan of the Fourth Transformation, which according to the political scientist “is not new, original or distinctive”, with that of the United States, Hungary, Russia, Turkey, the Philippines, and Brazil, whose leaders only use democracy to come to power and then dismantle it.

The column, entitled “AMLO’s strategy: divide to win”, raised the concept of democratizing leader: Strong men who alter the rules that led them to the mandate.

They tend to be insurgent and anti-establishment politicians, who shout against corruption, capitalize on courage with the status quo, offer to establish a more authentic democracy, promise to govern in the name of the people and assume their voice.

AMLO, Dresser argued, has similar characteristics to Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Hungary, Viktor Orbán: tries to weaken the counterweights to his own power, “classifies everything he does not like as fake news”, And“ perceives any criticism as a plot ”.

He strongly criticized the president when affirming that he fights “For democracy while gutting its substance” with the measures it decrees, in addition to these appear “legal” but are unconstitutional.

“With decisions that it justifies as a fight against corruption, but they involve a process of destruction. With actions that ostensibly seek to limit privileges, but they end up cutting off rights“, wrote.

He exemplified with the Republican Austerity Law, which affirms that some institutions in the country were expensive and inefficient and used by previously elites who were in power: the cut of the National Electoral Institute, the colonization of Morena by the National Human Rights Commission, “and the dismantling of the autonomous regulatory bodies”.

But instead of correcting them, the plan is to destroy them. Instead of amending, it is about dismantling

“They think that a miraculous man will produce miraculous results regardless of the evidence, the data, the contraction of the economy, the COVID-19 crisis, the absence of measures to create wealth and better distribute it,” he said.

In addition, he emphasized that in Mexico they applaud the president because they remember past administrations: the abuse of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, the “Collateral damage” of former President Felipe Calderon, and the corruption of former President Enrique Peña Nieto.

“They applaud AMLO because in Mexico the transition was cut short and the party system abused. As the political class has trampled on the majority, now they prefer to outsource the country’s destiny to one man, however rude it may be, ”he said.

The political scientist affirmed that for the president you are with him or against him, and that all those who are critical become adversariesTherefore, the legitimate opposition becomes an illegitimate force. “Any position that asks for improvement, transparency or deliberation is disqualified as a treason to transformation ”, he declared.

Counterweights such as Congress become troupes. Institutions such as the Ministry of Public Function become political weapons to control or intimidate. The press is a prostitute, the columnists are conservative, the media are drug dealers

According to the column, Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, professors at Harvard University, wrote in their book “How Democracies Die” that extreme polarization kills.

“And the AMLO assault is killing the democratic dream, incubated since we removed the PRI from power. Paraphrasing Friedrich Nietzsche, the president spent so much time battling monsters that he has come to resemble them“Ended.

