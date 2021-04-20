Denis Villeneuve revealed the most important difference between directing Blade Runner 2049 and Dune

Although it is often common to think that tapes of the same genre could mean the same challenge for a filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve (The Arrival – 94%, Sicario: No Man’s Land – 94%) has made it clear that this is not the case. The director recently revealed the key difference between directing Blade Runner 2049 – 88% and Dune, two great science fiction stories that, although it might seem that they present the same challenges, for the filmmaker meant two totally different experiences, personal and professional (via IndieWire).

Launched in 2017, Blade Runner 2049 was Villeneuve’s sequel to Ridley Scott’s iconic film (All the Money in the World – 63%, Mission Rescue – 92%) from 1982 – Blade Runner – 90% -. Almost four years after this premiere, which was described by specialists as a visually impressive and satisfactorily narrated cinematographic triumph, the Canadian director is preparing for the premiere of Dune, a new adaptation of the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert.

Although both films tell great science fiction stories, in a new virtual chat screened before the release of a new trailer for Dune, Villeneuve explained that each one was approached by him in a totally different way and that the pressures and challenges of each one were also very different.

With Blade Runner and Dune there are different pressures. With Blade Runner I had to be respectful of Ridley Scott’s masterpiece. It was more of an act of love. Here it is totally different. I am dealing with the pressure of dreams that I had as a teenager. I was a great dreamer. I dreamed big when I was younger. That teenager in me is totalitarian and I had to fulfill those dreams. That was the biggest challenge.

From the beginning, Villeneuve made it clear that his adaptation of Dune is driven by the images and dreams you had when you first read the novel by Frank Herbert in your teens. For this reason, the director has been very emphatic in mentioning that his film will not have stylistic similarities with the film adaptation of Dunas – 56% by David Lynch (The Empire – 72%, Dreams, Mysteries and Secrets – 81%) from 1984. In an interview with Yahoo (via IndieWire) in 2017, the filmmaker referred to Lynch’s film as follows:

David Lynch made an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities. I mean, David Lynch is one of the greatest filmmakers alive, I have great respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to do my dream adaptation.

This is how while Blade Runner 2049 It was a project motivated by the love of the film of Ridley scott, Dune it is driven by Villeneuve’s youthful dreams as a result of reading Herbert’s novel. From this Timothée Chalamet (The French Chronicle, Little Women – 94%) was carefully chosen by the filmmaker because as he explained at the time, the 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actor “is the best actor of his generation.”

The director loved the contrast that Chalamet shows on screen, since the actor looks young in front of the camera but has a soul and a depth beyond his years, something that suits the protagonist and hero of Dune. After suffering several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Villeneuve’s new film will hit theaters on December 18.

