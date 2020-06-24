Nadia Avilés, 22-year-old Catalan model, she is very followed on Instagram for the photos and advice she usually posts and also for her relationship with Denis Suarez, footballer of Celta de Vigo and ex of Barcelona. He has almost 240,000 followers on the aforementioned social network, many of them fans of the Vigo group who have gone crazy with his latest and provocative photo.

And it is that the footballer’s couple has uploaded a suggestive image on their backs with Celta’s equipment. It was in one of his Instagram stories, in which he mentioned Denis Suárez himself. The influencer appears with her boyfriend’s shirt, slightly raised to show her curves and the small of her back. In addition, he wears the bottom of what appears to be pajamas to be at home.

The image uploaded by Nadia Avilés.

Nadia Avilés usually creates a stir every time she uploads a photo of this style. The model receives thousands of ‘likes’ whenever she posts suggestive poses, although the novelty of this last photo is that she does it with the Celta shirt, which is why Celtic fans especially like it.

A few days ago, social networks burned with the two images published by Nadia Avilés in which she appeared naked in the bathroom of her house, covering the front of his body with his hands and arms. The model continues to grow on social media, where she has worked with numerous bikinis or makeup brands in recent weeks. His great showcase is Instagram, where he will soon reach 250,000 followers and succeed every time he uploads a photo, especially if it is provocative.