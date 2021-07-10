Denis Shapovalov: “The defeat against Djokovic hurt me a lot”

Denis Shapovalov jumped to the track of Wimbledon with a mission that haunted his mind. He wanted to take a step forward and felt he had the tools to leave a shock that will bounce from the outskirts of London to the entire world. Of course, you could see that he could be the David of the movie by defeating the all-powerful Goliath. And, in fact, it presented him with a battle of almost three hours (2h44 ‘). However, it was not enough since he fell in front of Novak Djokovic by 7-6 (3), 7-5 and 7-5 in the semifinals of the third Grand Slam of the season. Consequently and despite having shed every last drop of sweat, the Canadian withdrew from the AELTC Central Stadium with tears in the eyes. “I felt that at times I was surpassing Novak and that it was possible to fight for the title, that’s why the defeat hurt me,” he said at a press conference.

– He left the track crying with an ovation from the audience present. What did you feel in those moments towards the locker room?

It was a feeling he had never had. I saw that he was being superior to Novak for a few moments of the match and he knew that if he could surpass him, then he could beat anyone. It really hurt a lot. It has been a long month, especially these last two weeks, with a lot of pressure and mental exhaustion. And the feeling was very strong because I ‘broke’ on the track before I could control my emotions. I have to be proud of myself and now I want to go for more in the next Grand Slam, I know exactly what I am capable of and how far I can go. Next time I have to go a step further to beat Djokovic, but in the end I have a lot of positives with me.

– The small differences that tipped the balance in favor of the Serbian

I had opportunities in each set, but for something he is the No. 1 in the world and logically he has played this kind of game many times [Djokovic accedió a su 30° final de Slam] so you have more experience. He may have had a bit more luck than me in the decisive moments and there everything was defined. I had several opportunities (11 break points), I was able to dictate the game a lot and he felt it. I did everything I could, but it didn’t end the way I wanted it to.

– How did you manage to stay mentally in the match despite having lost the first sets?

It was difficult because I knew that Novak was not going to give me many opportunities: he does a very good job when he pushes you at the exact moments and you end up feeling it. Anyway, I was able to preserve my confidence in each set and only some points did not go as I wanted and I think they could have been different and would have changed the game. But it is a learning process and I hope I can use it to my advantage.

– Djokovic praised him at the end of the match. Would you like me to be your mentor in the future?

It would make me very happy because that would mean that I would stop playing (laughs). He is an amazing person and I don’t think he gets praised enough. Your words mean a lot to me and you don’t have to. He told me that he knew what a difficult time he was going through, but that everything [lo bueno] is coming. Without a doubt, he shows the kind of person he is and I feel very nice, I have great respect for him and he is definitely one of the best players of all time.

– Do you see Berrettini likely to strike against Nole?

I think you will have a chance. I felt like I got over him from the back of the court for a good part of the game and I think Matteo is very solid from that position. Also, it varies a lot with the slice and that will be uncomfortable for Novak. If he is doing well with service, Djokovic will have a difficult task to break his serve despite his status as a great receiver. It’s going to be a battle.