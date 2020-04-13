Tennis has stopped serving and it is quite unknown how this break can be established in the dynamics of some players. Denis Shapovalov He is one of the tennis players who had been immersed in a roller coaster of emotions and was paid in these early 2020s for the hangover of success achieved in the last campaign. The talented Canadian player made a very important qualitative leap in the last months of 2019, reaping his first title in Stockholm, reaching the final in the Masters 1000 Paris-Bercy and filtering into a top-20 that could be the starting point for more ambitious challenges and in line with the potential that comes from your tennis.

“I feel that the final stretch of last year was a great step for me. Already after Wimbledon I started to have very good feelings. I recovered that motivation that I had not had the previous months and played with real passion. Winning the title in Stockholm took a lot of pressure off me, I had several tournaments falling in the semifinals and that was starting to undermine a little morale. Every time a roof is broken in tennis, it comes out very reinforced, “said a Denis on the ATP website, who today, with the frozen ranking, is ranked 16 in the world. And all this despite the evil start of the season in this 2020, where the wear invested in the Davis Cup and ATP Cup seemed to take its toll.

Denis could only win two of the last games played, so this episode of temporary stoppage may have been key to stem that negative trend. Regardless of what may occur, what is clear is that the figure of Mikhail Youzhny It has meant a change in the Canadian’s mentality. “He has helped me a lot mentally, both on and off the court. Thanks to him I have returned to enjoy this sport and he has given me tactical and mental dynamics that have had a clear impact on my game. I am much more consistent in his side, “he declared Denis Shapovalov, which received praise from the Russian. “He is a great player, he has a very attractive style for fans and you have to work on his solidity.” It will be necessary to be attentive to the progression of this professional idyll.

