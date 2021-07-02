Denis Shapovalov qualifies for the round of 16 at Wimbledon

07/02/2021

On at 23:30 CEST

The Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov, number 12 of the ATP and seed number 10, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the round of 32 at Wimbledon by 6-4, 6-2 and 6-2 in two hours and thirty-nine minutes to Andy Murray, British tennis player, number 118 of the ATP. With this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Murray managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, while Shapovalov, meanwhile, did it 6 times. Likewise, the Canadian player had 54% of first service and committed 3 double faults, managing to win 65% of the service points, while the effectiveness of his opponent was 58%, he made 2 double faults and got 51 % of service points.

During the round of 16 the Canadian will play against the Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut, number 10 and seeded number 8.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) occurs between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players appear in this competition. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the invited players.