Human beings cannot resist the temptation to speculate about hypothetical situations, to give personal opinions and to try to argue objectively subjective positions. However, few people in the world of basketball like Denis Rodman they have a more authoritative voice to transmit what they meant for this sport the Chicago Bulls from the 90s and especially Scottie Pippen. The eternal second sword behind Michael Jordan how undervalued it was and to which the historical account of the NBA still does not do justice. With the documental The Last Dance The incredible talent of a pioneering forward in his time is being highlighted, as Rodman points out in an interview for ESPN.

“He was never given the importance he deserved. Scottie is a historic player, not only because of his enormous talent and having known how to live in the shadow of Michael, but because he revolutionized the way of playing this. At the time, there was a lot of talk of the versatility of Larry birdBut he didn’t have the agility to play in all positions, as Pippen did. He was a forward with the ability to distribute the game, raise the ball, bounce, pass. Now you see a lot of guys of his stature doing those things, but they should all be grateful to Pippen because he led the way, “stated a Rodman who goes out of praise for his partner.

The two had a good relationship, although they fought to be the second most influential player in the gear of the Chicago Bulls. “People like Kevin Durant they are what they are thanks to the fact that in the 90s there was a guy capable of playing that way. I am convincent that is yes Lebron James Had he played in the 1990s NBA, he would be a worse player than Pippen. The only one who was better than Scottie was Jordan and you can see that from what happened when Michael retired. He continued to be an incredible player in the NBA, leading his team and averaging incredible numbers. People don’t value Scottie Pippen as it deserves, “he asserted forcefully Denis Rodman.

.