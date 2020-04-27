The success of the documentary “The Last Dance” it is undeniable and is due, in part, to the number of intrahistories that offer personalities as marked and different from each other as those of Denis Rodman, Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson. With the Chicago Bulls Focused on carburizing as a team after many difficulties and uncertainty in the initial stretch of the campaign, the pivot, a fundamental part of the team’s gear due to his innate ability to rebound and defend, made a decision: he needed a break. It was the month of January, at the end, when Rodman considered that he could not continue with that level of concentration and demand marked by Jackson and Jordan, so he went to the Zen Master’s office with a curious request.

04/27/2020 08:04

The ‘worm’ was the NBA’s top rebounder for seven consecutive seasons and collected 5 NBA rings: 2 with the Pistons and 3 with the Bulls.

Keep reading

“I need some vacations”. 40 regular season matches had been played, the team was very concentrated and those words generated amazement in the squad. Everyone knew about Rodman’s hobbies, but also about his complex personality, so far from forbidding him, Phil Jackson wanted to know what he was planning to do and came to ask him if a vacation could be 48 hours. Denis accepted the deadline, put together the duffel, and went to Las Vegas. Denis Rodman, in Las Vegas, 48 ​​hours. What could go wrong? Everything. While the Bulls played against Charlotte Hornets and New Jersey Nets, solving both meetings with victories, Rodman lived his particular vacations.

Rodman wanted to take a vacation… mid-season – 48 hours in Vegas #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/JWGpnEqgJH – ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2020

Jordan related in the documentary how he was found when he decided to go look for him because he had not returned within the agreed period, including the media episode with Carmen Electra. Alcohol, drugs, women and gambling flooded those 48 hours of a Denis Rodman that two days later he was playing with Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz, in a game that the Illinoisers lost by 7 points and in which the center played 34 minutes, capturing 14 rebounds and without scoring a single point. An episode that shows the patience and intelligence of Phil Jackson, whose figure is being greatly strengthened with these attractive episodes of “The Last Dance”.

04/27/2020 10:04



Keep reading

.