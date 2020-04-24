First successor after Rogério Ceni’s retirement, Denis had to wait seven years to finally have a sequel in the Sao Paulo. The irregular performance, however, was the target of criticism from the crowd. This Friday, the goalkeeper showed regret for not leaving Tricolor earlier.

“For all that happened, I even regret not having left before. If I had left before, my story would be totally different, people would remember only the good things that happened. So today I regret a little having left before, but everything I went through in São Paulo was learning and I have a huge affection for the club “, said Denis, in an interview with ESPN channels.

Denis stayed at São Paulo between 2009 and 2016

Denis also recalled that he had proposals to go to Europe before settling with São Paulo and also during his time at Tricolor. Even so, he chose to stay with the prospect of being Rogério Ceni’s successor.

“Before going to São Paulo, I had a pre-contract to go to Italy. When my contract with Ponte Preta ended, Milton Cruz called me at the time, I decided, instead of going to Italy, to go for São Paulo. São Paulo came with three Brazilian Championships in a row and it was a dream to wear the shirt of a great club. In these nine years, there were some proposals. There were proposals from Europe itself, from the same team, I think in 2012 2013 “

“At the time, Juvenal said that there was no way that I would leave at that moment, because I was close to Rogério stopping and they were already working to get me in. Some players too, like Rogério himself said ‘you have been here for so long stay a little longer ‘. I had other opportunities to leave as well and I preferred, talking to my manager, my family and Juvenal, to continue in São Paulo. Speaking today is easy, but at the time I was in a big club, with perspective of playing, being a starter, so it was difficult for me to decide on a way out “, he recalled.

With the retirement of Rogério Ceni at the end of 2015, Denis received his great opportunity in 2016. With failures in decisive games and some irregular performances, he was criticized by the fans. The goalkeeper, despite showing gratitude for the time he spent at the club, sees exaggeration in criticism.

“I am very grateful for São Paulo. It has been nine years within one of the biggest clubs in Brazil. I am very happy to be part of São Paulo’s history. São Paulo is part of my life. talk about Denis player and not mention São Paulo. I waited for seven years in Rogério’s reserve so I could have an opportunity. mistakes, I assume that, but I think it was a little exaggerated at the time, and very little is said about the hits “, he concluded.

Sports Gazette

