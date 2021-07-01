Denis Kudla takes away Andreas Seppi’s place in the round of 32

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 11:30 CEST

Denis kudla, American, number 114 of the ATP, won by 6-2, 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and thirty-six minutes to the Italian tennis player Andreas Seppi, number 90 of the ATP, in the 30th final of Wimbledon. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 32.

The Italian managed to break the serve once, while Kudla, meanwhile, managed it 6 times. In addition, the American player achieved 66% in the first service, committed 3 double faults and scored 68% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 72% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 51 % of service points.

During the round of 32 Kudla will be measured against the Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 and seeded number 1.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a total of 238 tennis players participate and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the invited players. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.