Denis Kudla passes the Roland-Garros round

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 01:00 CEST

Denis Kudla, American, number 120 in the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-1 and 6-2 in fifty-seven minutes to Mikael Torpegaard, Danish tennis player, number 191 of the ATP. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

The Danish tennis player failed to break serve at all, while the American did it 4 times. Likewise, Kudla had a 66% first serve and committed 2 double faults, managing to win 73% of the service points, while his rival achieved 69% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 47% of the points. to serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) previously has a qualification phase in which the lowest ranked tennis players face each other to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players participate. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay.