The presenter of “Band” and former player Denílson said on Wednesday that the renewal of Jorge Jesus with Flamengo is “crazy”. After the Portuguese’s “stay” in the Rio team, the former athlete recalled that, because of the value of the euro at the time, the coach’s income would be paid more expensive. Denilson believed in the coach’s departure.

– I really didn’t think (I would renew). Not because of the work, but because of the value they were talking about. For the moment that the country has been living, the dollar as it is, rising more and more … It was for a financial issue that I thought Flamengo shouldn’t do this madness – he said. Jesus will receive in euro – currency that is quoted at R $ 5.70 at the moment.

In social networks, he returned to address the renewal of the coach with Rubro-Negro. This time, Denilson valued the work of the foreigner and warned that the cast must fight to return to the fight for the post-pandemic coronavirus championships.

Denilson abandoned his boots, but did not leave football: he is currently a sports commentator (Disclosure)

I really thought that Jesus would not renew, mainly because of the values ​​involved in the negotiation! Flamengo managed to get this part right and now they have everything to get back on top when the games start – Denilson Show (@denilsonshow)

June 3, 2020

One of the main responsible for the turn of Rubro-Negro in 2019, leading the team to the titles of the Brazilian, Libertadores, Super Cup of Brazil, Recopa Sul-Americana and the Guanabara Cup – the last three already this season -, the Portuguese has had impressive numbers since arriving in Gávea. Jesus even raised more cups than he suffered defeats in the period.

