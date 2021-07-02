Denies the sanctioned “for teaching that there are only two sexes”

This week, some media such as Vozpópuli and OK Diario have echoed the complaint filed by a biology professor from a Madrid high school that assures that he has been sanctioned “for teaching that there are only two sexes”. He, with the Christian Lawyers support, has denounced both the director of the Alcalá de Henares IES Complutense and the Education inspector of the Community of Madrid who opened a file for him. In the last hours, the director of the center, Ilenia Megías Chico, Has published an explanatory note in which he gives his version and denies some published information.

The teacher assures that he has been sanctioned for teaching that there are only two sexes. The director of the center denies it and says that the reasons are different. (Photo: .)

According to Jesús Barrón, who has denounced the two persons indicated for a “possible crime of prevarication aggravated by discrimination”, on May 31 they opened a file, they removed him in a precautionary way from teaching and as a consequence his salary has been seen reduced by 600 euros by not charging a supplement. The defense of this teacher is that what he explained to the first-year ESO students was a “biological reality”, which is study material “approved and that had never caused any problems” and that he has taught classes from a “biological perspective”.

In the complaint, the content of which Vozpópuli has had access to, it can be read that “what José Luis Barrón López defends is the biological reality of the existence of two sexes, a man and a woman, with their corresponding XY and XX chromosomes. Something evident and within the logic of the subject, without the appearance of any ideology ”. It adds that the complaint would come from “a student about whom we know nothing”, that “within the sanctioning file the tremendous precautionary measure of suspension of employment and salary for six months, as long as possible, has been imposed” and that, from his point of view sight, there is a “manifest ideological anger”.

However, the version of the complainant differs from that of the accused. From the Ministry of Education of the Community of Madrid they have ensured that the file was opened by “complaints from families” who consider that what was taught in their classes was not according to the subject. Regarding the current employment situation of the teacher, Enrique Ossorio, Minister of Education, has clarified that he has not been expelled or dismissed.

Read more

The last to speak was the director of the institute, which has published a statement on the centre’s website considering that the information published, which only includes the version of the complainant as she herself indicates, “seriously dirties the image of the center and of me”. That is why he has decided to make some “considerations”. The first one, that “the directors of public centers cannot dismiss any teacher” as has been said.

Regarding Barrón’s circumstances, he has confirmed that “yes it is true that a teacher of Biology and Geology has been suspended on a precautionary basis of employment, but not because of what the news collects”. That is, it would not have been “to teach that there are only two sexes” as the teacher argues.

Megías has clarified that the root of the case is in the complaints that she herself received from several families of First ESO students in writing on “the teaching practice of the teacher in question” and that these “have nothing to do with the statement that there are only two sexes.” Faced with this situation, she proceeded to notify the DAT-Este Inspection Service, as appropriate, and that is then when the General Directorate of Human Resources (which is the one who has the power to do so) “decides to remove this teacher from the body on a precautionary basis. ”.

Returning to the causes of this measure, he insists that “the Ministry of Education is not going to remove a Biology and Geology teacher for stating that there are only two sexes, if so, it would have to remove all Biology teachers.”

On the other hand, the director of the IES Complutense has warned that the information that appeared in some media “damages my honor and credibility” and for that reason will initiate legal action while thanking both the faculty and the management team for the support received since everything began.

ON VIDEO | A second chance for education